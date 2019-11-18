There have been no arrests in the Nov. 1 shooting in a south Vernon neighbourhood. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

There’s still no news since multiple shots were fired in a south Vernon neighbourhood more than three weeks ago.

There have been no arrests or updates in relation to the Nov. 1 incident in the 4100 block of 24th Ave.

“The investigation is still active,” said Jocelyn Noseworthy, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

No injuries were ever reported.

Meanwhile neighbours say the home that was targeted, and believed to have been part of the shooting exchange, is highly suspect of criminal activity.

READ MORE: No injuries or arrests in Vernon shooting

READ MORE: Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000
Next story
Free permit needed to collect firewood on crown land

Just Posted

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society hosting night of climbing films

The fundraiser is on Nov. 22 at the Roxy Theatre

Free permit needed to collect firewood on crown land

Revelstoke residents reminded to apply for free permit

Staying Alive backcountry awareness night coming Nov. 27

The event is part of Revelstoke’s annual Welcome Week

Revelstoke resident wants to talk food security and the Columbia River Treaty

There is a public meeting tonight on the topic at the community centre

Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

The lots will be listed Nov. 25

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imaginging of beloved Christmas classic

B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

Agassiz bus driver collects 124,000 signatures in support

Kamloops woman fatally hit by truck was a TRU employee

The investigation into the Nov. 15 pedestrian fatality near Thompson Rivers University continues

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Most Read