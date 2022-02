Interior Provincial Exhibition has been on hiatus for two years due to pandemic; dates are Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The animals. The exhibits. The midway. The food.

All could be returning to Armstrong in the fall of 2022.

The always popular Interior Provincial Exhibition has announced on its website they are planning to return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The dates planned are Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

The 120th annual IPE in 2019 drew a record attendance of 160,500.

