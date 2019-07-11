Is an Ironman announcement coming soon for the South Okanagan?

Ironman Triathlon has teased some news will be coming Tuesday

Ironman Triathlon has teased some news will be coming on Tuesday and social media watchers are guessing it has to do with the South Okanagan region.

City of Penticton staff have been in talks with Ironman Canada officials for at least seven months about seeing the event return to the city. The proposal was backed by city council at the May 7 meeting where council directed staff to negotiate a five-year contract with the organization to see its return in 2020.

READ MORE: Ironman Canada to return to Penticton in 2020

One Twitter user said they used the power of reverse image search to try and figure out the distorted picture that Ironman sent out on Wednesday and believe it to be the Penticton region.

Dave Christen, regional director of Ironman for Northwestern U.S. and Western Canada, told city council in May that the organization has changed since leaving Penticton about six years ago. He said they have expanded globally, hosting 41 races with 100,000 registrants, 2.5 million spectators and have a digital reach of 132 million.

“Penticton was, and is, what we often reference as the benchmark of our industry in our internal conversations as a company. We often look back at what was set as a precedent, here. Its traditions, the energy that was built, it was something we try to emulate everywhere else,” Christen said to council.

