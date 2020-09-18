Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

When Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, there was so much thought that went into production and logistics that packaging became an afterthought. Until it wasn’t.

Excessive, bulky packaging and plastic containers soon became the most uncool elements that both licensed producers and consumers had to deal with.

As per federal Cannabis Regulations, there are several mandates that licensed producers have to accommodate while packaging and selling cannabis products for the masses.

To continue reading this feature, visit the Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

canadian evergreencannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservative opposition critic tours through Kootenay riding on listening tour

Just Posted

Conservative opposition critic tours through Kootenay riding on listening tour

Pierre Poilievre, the Tory finance critic, gathering local feedback on pandemic supports, recovery issues

Liam’s Lowdown: Food is everywhere

Turn your garden scraps into tasty treats

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Just keep running: Local runs for three days up seven Revelstoke peaks

The adventure was roughly 250 km and 11,000 metres elevation gain

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

Alexander Boucher, 36, is charged with attempted murder linked to a stabbing in Blind Bay

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Fundraiser set up to held 10-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Danica Yeoman is undergoing treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Most Read