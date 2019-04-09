Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

Jessica Littleford spotted this peacock on her neighbour’s house in Lake Country. - Facebook

The hunt is on for the owner of a colourful peacock, who decided to make a stop in an unusual place.

Jessica Littleford was on a walk with her dog Monday night around 6 p.m. when she saw a peacock nestled on the roof of her neighbour’s home on Redecopp Road.

“I’ve never seen one (in this area before) especially not on a neighbour’s roof,” she said.

After posting a photo of the bird in a popular Lake Country Facebook group, Lake Country residents posted their suggestions of where the bird came from.

A few suggested the Kangaroo Creek Farm, but owner Caroline MacPherson said it’s not the farm’s.

MacPherson said she’s been getting inquiries about it, but there are peacock farms in the area as well as wild ones that have been spotted in Westbank.

They’be been seen near Old Vernon Road, near Dick and Chase Roads, and Redecopp Road.

The kangaroo farm’s peacocks are all accounted for.

“They’re very hardy. All it takes is for someone to have kept them at some point and leave them and they’ll usually continue (living,)” she said.

MacPherson said if residents are able to trap the peacocks, the kangaroo farm is willing to take them, but they need to be trapped in a confined space.

She suggested feeding the bird and gradually moving its food into a confined space, like a garage.

