One person with tuberculosis stayed at two separate hostels in Victoria in early March. (File photo)

Island Health confirms one case of tuberculosis in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Two Victoria hostels were exposed to a case of tuberculosis, Island Health confirms.

The exposure happened in early March after one person tested positive for the contagious chest infection.

Island Health says anyone who may have been exposed, including staff and other hostel guests, have been contacted.

ALSO READ: Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

At this time, Island Health says there’s a very low risk of exposure for the general public.

The two hostel sites could not be identified for privacy reasons.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Amid rising anxiety, North American colleges tell students it’s OK to fail
Next story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

Liam’s lowdown: Numbers matter

We know so little about ourselves

Revelstoke roads and weather: partly cloudy with chance of rain

High of nine degrees

Revelstoke Search and Rescue stood down from two calls in two weeks

There were no other incidents

The Smokanagan, Part two: Physical health effects

“Smoke is much more dangerous than dust, no question.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Body reportedly pulled out of Okanagan Lake

Police were sent to City Park for reports of a body

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

A commitment to cars and community

Kelsey and Katrina Van Alphen run Alder Street Auto Body in Summerland.

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Most Read