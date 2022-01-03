Grey Ron Allison was born to parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Interior Health’s first baby born in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Molly Smith and IH)

It’s a boy for South Okanagan’s first baby of 2022

It took until Jan. 3 for a baby to be born at Penticton hospital in 2022

Penticton Regional Hospital had its first baby of the year on Jan. 3 at 2:47 a.m. – a boy.

The boy weighed 9 lb 11 oz at birth to parents Nicole and Clayton Quintal. The baby has two sisters Berkley, 4 and Hayden, 2.

It took three days for any no babies to be born at Penticton Regional Hospital in 2022.

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) was home to Interior Health’s first baby born in 2022.

Grey Ron Allison was welcomed into the world by parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing six pounds and 13 ounces.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s first baby in 2022 was born at Victoria General Hospital four minutes past midnight on Jan. 1.

The most popular names in B.C. are once again Olivia and Liam.

READ MORE: Interior Health’s New Year’s baby born in Kelowna

