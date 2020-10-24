Voters in Saanich North and the Islands, here lining up outside Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on the first day of advanced voting, are among the provincial leaders in getting in their votes early, with some 20 per cent (10,174) of eligible voters have already cast their ballots. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Voters in Saanich North and the Islands, here lining up outside Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on the first day of advanced voting, are among the provincial leaders in getting in their votes early, with some 20 per cent (10,174) of eligible voters have already cast their ballots. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

The polling station is open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. located at the Revelstoke Community Centre at 600 Campbell Ave. Completed mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at Service BC at Room 104, Court House, 1123 Second Street West.

Candidates running in the riding:

Samson Boyer is running for the BC Green Party.

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Columbia River-Revelstoke Green Party candidate is Fairmont’s Samson Boyer

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Q&A with BC Green Party candidate Samson Boyer

Nicole Cherlet, a Revelstoke City Councillor, is running for the BC NDP.

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Q&A with BC NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet

The incumbent is Doug Clovechok, who is running for the BC Liberals.

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Get to know BC Liberal candidate Doug Clovechok

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Most Read