‘It’s going to be dramatic to see what we have lost’: West Kelowna fire chief

Less than 90 structures expected to be lost in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation

Fire trucks and equipment from departments across B.C. staged at UBC Okanagan, Aug. 20, 2023. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund cautioned residents that the hills around Central Okanagan communities are going to look very different as wildfire smoke starts to lift.

“It’s going to be dramatic to see what we have lost,” Brolund said during a regional wildfire update on Tuesday (Aug. 22). “I know lots of you are tired, and so are we, but I feel we are turning the corner on this fire and on the weather as well.”

Brolund added that he expects full and partial property losses to be less than 70 in West Kelowna and less than 20 on Westbank First Nation lands.

“It’s the number in the other column I want to mention. Over 3,000 properties have been saved.”

He also said, that as far as emergency teams have determined, there has been no loss of life due to the wildfires

Smoke throughout the Central Okanagan is expected to start to lift today.

Light winds, rain, and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for today. Thunderstorms are also possible.

More to come

