It’s happening on our doorstep: Revelstoke protests local old-growth logging

The crowd marched from Grizzly Plaza to the courthouse July 1

Traffic on First Street was at a standstill the morning of July 1 as protesters marched down the middle of the road from Grizzly Plaza to the Revelstoke Courthouse.

They held signs calling on the province to protect old-growth forests.

“Worth more standing,” read several of the signs.

It was the second protest against old-growth logging in Revelstoke this year, the first taking place in Grizzly Plaza on May 30 with a focus on supporting the protesters in Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.

This time around the focus was on protecting the old-growth forest in the Revelstoke area.

“Fairy Creek is important, Vancouver Island is important, but it is happening on our doorstep, 30 kilometres up the road, and we have to speak up,” said Jade Harvey, executive director for Wildsight Revelstoke.

Earlier this spring, BC Timber Sales auctioned off 120 hectares of old-growth forest in Bigmouth Creek, approximately 120 km north of Revelstoke, and timber harvesting has started in the area.

In a neighbouring area, Argonaut Creek, the province has deferred logging 11 of 14 cutblocks until new caribou management plans are released, which is not expected until 2023.

The Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation has a tree farm licence for an area south of Argonaut and Bigmouth that is also home to old-growth forests. They recently had their annual allowable cut of 90,000 cubic metres renewed.

The forest in the Revelstoke area is thought to be the only interior rainforest in the world, something worth protecting, agreed the leaders of the march.

The protesters are asking for the immediate enactment of the 14 recommendations from the Old Growth Strategic Review Panel, which were published in April 2020. They include ensuring Indigenous involvement, immediately protecting very high-risk ecosystems and improving management by creating an inventory of old forest classification.

According to a map created by a Nelson-based company earlier this year, only around 2.6 per cent of forested land in B.C. hosts old-growth forests.

Emma Atkinson was one of the organizers of the event. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Around 150 Revelstokians marched from Grizzly Plaza to the courthouse calling for the government to protect old growth forest. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Though the protestors marched in hopes of stopping old growth logging, the event was held in solidarity and recognition of the Indigenous nations who are grieving the loss of thousands of children to residential schools. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jade Harvey, executive director of Wildsight Revelstoke, spoke about the importance of protecting the trees we have because in other places like the United Kingdom, there is no old growth left to protect. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Rana Nelson, Green Party candidate for the Kootenay-Columbia region, said she hoped to speak on behalf of everyone at the rally and change how the government treats Canada’s natural resources. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Virginia Thompson, long-time Revelstoke resident, spoke of the uniqueness and beauty of the interior rainforest in the Revelstoke area. She has been protesting against the logging of old growth forest her whole life. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

