UPDATE: Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke following vehicle incident

Both directions of the highway are open

A jack-knifed semi crashed into the rock-face on the side of the highway at around 10 a.m., blocking both lanes of traffic near Three Valley Gap, approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke. (Shuswap Road Report Facebook)

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is cleared following a vehicle incident at 10 a.m.

✅ CLEAR #BCHwy1 – A vehicle incident has cleared the highway approximately 15 km west of #Revelstoke. Highway is now open both directions.#Sicamous — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2023

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

A jack-knifed semi crashed into the rock-face on the side of the highway at around 10 a.m., blocking both lanes of traffic near Three Valley Gap, approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke.

(Rogers Pass Canada Road Conditions Facebook)

Crews are currently on scene and an assessment is in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

⛔CLOSED – #BCHwy1 A vehicle incident has the highway closed in both directions approximately 15 km west of #Revelstoke. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. No detour available. #Sicamous #ThreeValleyGap ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/0mRqWJu63U pic.twitter.com/kXl4VemAn7 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2023

