A jack-knifed semi crashed into the rock-face on the side of the highway at around 10 a.m., blocking both lanes of traffic near Three Valley Gap, approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke. (Shuswap Road Report Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke following vehicle incident

Both directions of the highway are open

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is cleared following a vehicle incident at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

A jack-knifed semi crashed into the rock-face on the side of the highway at around 10 a.m., blocking both lanes of traffic near Three Valley Gap, approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke.

Crews are currently on scene and an assessment is in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

