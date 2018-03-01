(File).

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

A judge in B.C. has sentenced an Indigenous woman to four years in prison for manslaughter, but says it doesn’t seem right that incarceration was the best available option.

Sadie Taniskishayinew was convicted last October of fatally stabbing 31-year-old Robert Boucher on a Vancouver street in November 2015.

Her trial heard that she and Boucher had been drinking, but there seemed to be little motive for the stabbing and the woman left without calling for help, then tossed he butcher knife into an alley garbage can.

Justice Susan Griffin says in a decision posted this week that Boucher’s death was senseless and imposing a fit sentence is a difficult task, considering the background of both the victim and the attacker.

The decision says Taniskishayinew is a 25-year-old Indigenous woman who has experienced significant neglect, trauma and loss, and that it is not surprising she reacts violently and impulsively, and uses alcohol and drugs.

With credit for time spent awaiting trial, Taniskishayinew will serve a further year and a half in prison and then must complete three years probation.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla
Next story
South Okanagan man convicted of horrific sex assault back before court

Just Posted

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

Enough to cover eight Emperor penguins or three stacked school busses

New business diploma in tourism management could be coming to Revelstoke

Earliest Okanagan College program would start is spring 2019

The BC Interior Forestry Museum receives Columbia Basin Trust grant to build trail network

Trails mark beginning of museum’s journey to a ‘museum without walls’

Limited visibility and water pooling on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC is reporting slushy and slippery sections on Hwy. 1

Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience

VIDEO: Mayor’s Minute

We talk to Mayor Mark McKee about the new budget format, parking downtown and the Glacier Slo-Pitch Tournament

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Wayne’s World: Supporting our youth

Monthly update from Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Most Read