RCMP officers have secured the site and are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the Village Green Hotel parking lot. (Cory Bialecki - Vernon Morning Star file)

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

A man arrested in connection with a February fatal shooting in Vernon will serve more than three years in jail.

Clayton Alan Williams, 28, was arrested following a targeted break in on Feb. 8, 2019. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a break-and-enter in progress in a Lavington residence around 1 a.m. and shots were fired.

One occupant of the home sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Five weapons charges were stayed.

Williams was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday Dec. 9, 2019, and received a lifetime firearm prohibition.

Around 30 minutes after the break in, a man was fatally shot near the Village Green Hotel and the police believe the two incidents are linked.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett said Feb. 8, 2019.

Williams did not face any additional charges. Black Press has reached out to RCMP for an update on that case.

— with Black Press files

READ MORE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

READ MORE: Accused Vernon shooter going to trial

Slippery roads near Revelstoke today
Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

