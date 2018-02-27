Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Jamie Bacon’s trial on the charge of counselling to commit murder has been adjourned to Sept. 4.

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

“Counsel for both parties agree there are a number of pre-trial applications that must be heard, and that a three-month period until the trial commencement date of April 2018 would not be sufficient to accommodate the hearing of those applications,” Wedge stated in her Jan. 31 reasons for judgment, posted Monday.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

READ ALSO: Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon on Surrey Six killings



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter