Jeff Alexander of Williams Lake has been identified as the man missing near Bella Bella after his fishing guide boat began to take on water and capsized, Friday Aug. 25. Photo submitted

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

The family of a well-known hockey coach, forester and fishing guide from Williams Lake presumed drowned in a boating incident Friday says they are still searching for answers to exactly what happened out on the water.

after his fishing charter boat began to take on water and capsized near Bella Bella Friday said they are still searching for answers.

“We are in shock. We cannot believe this happened,” Nyree Alexander said of the fact her husband Jeff Alexander is missing. Jeff was on his fishing charter boat near Bella Bella when it began to take on water and capsized.

READ MORE: Williams Lake man identified as missing person off Bella Bella coast

“Jeff was doing what he loved,” Nyree told the Williams Lake Tribune on Tuesday.

“He was a fantastic captain and made sure everyone else on the boat was safe. He was a true hero to the very end. Our family is struggling to understand why, but the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, church and co-workers and this fabulous community is overwhelming.”

She said the family is grateful for all the kind words, thoughts and prayers.

Paul Reynolds, search mission co-ordinator with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Victoria stationed in Bella Bella said Jeff sent out a mayday at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“He was just coming out of Bella Bella and they were on their way to Bella Coola to drop off some guests and pick up the next group,” Reynolds said.

“He was going down Fisher Channel and making the corner into Burke Channel. It was a little choppy, not overly rough, but I guess some bad set of circumstances caused that boat to fill up with water and roll over. It must have happened fairly quickly.”

There were five guests on the 26-foot Bayliner Trophy at the time who managed to be rescued.

“They were pulled out of the water by the Kennicott, Alaska State Ferry, that happened to be going by right then,” Reynolds said. “Four of the people actually swam to the island and the Kennicott launched its fast response craft and got one of the people out.”

Reynolds said Jeff was not wearing a life jacket.

“It was quite close to shore and he was hanging onto a seat cushion and decided to swim. When the ferry crew got the one person out of the water and they turned to get him, they saw a wave go over his head and he never came up again.”

Joint rescue crews remained on site searching until 10 p.m. Friday night, with aid from the Canadian Coast Guard ship the Captain Goddard and a fixed-wing plane.

Reynolds said the JRCC has responded to 1,848 marine and air cases this year so far and averages more than 3,000 a year.

Both the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident and on Sunday Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said an underwater recovery team was being dispatched to the area.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
High 26 for Revelstoke today
Next story
Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Just Posted

High 26 for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning.… Continue reading

Aquaducks attended Provincials in Kamloops

Multiple medals were won

Second Blue Heron music festival coming to Revelstoke

The event is Aug. 30 at 3668 Airport Way

Both men involved in weekend Coalmont shooting may face charges; witnesses say alcohol a factor

Alcohol may have been a factor in a shooting near Coalmont B.C.… Continue reading

Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Weather forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen looks spectacular

The power of Pets and Seniors

The four-legged friend you never knew you needed…

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

Jessica Podskalny will pitch for UBC Okanagan in their inaugural softball season

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Rebounding osprey population evident in Shuswap

Growth attributed to nesting platforms and ban on the use of DDT

South Okanagan chef’s soup for the soul to help the homeless

Chef Victor Bongo is selling his famous soup from his restaurant in Naramata as a fundraiser

Most Read