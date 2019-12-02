Jetsitters Inc. is headquartered at Big White Ski Resort, BC and is solely owned and operated by Jacky Martin. (Contributed)

Jetsitters babysitting comes to Big White in 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

If find yourself needing a babysitter while on vacation in Kelowna, Jetsitters will soon have you covered.

Jetsitters Inc., an online sitter deployment service that provides sitter services for families on vacation, announced they are expanding across Western Canada.

Headquartered at Big White Ski Resort, Jetsitters will be providing their childcare, petcare, and equipment rentals in popular vacation destinations including Whistler, Banff, Sun Peaks and SilverStar for the upcoming ski season, with their expansion sights set on Kelowna, Jasper and Vancouver for spring 2020.

“We want to change how families do the family vacation,” said Jetsitters CEO Jacky Martin.

“Generally speaking, the kids want to have as much fun as possible on the family holiday which can be at odds with the parents’ desire to relax and de-stress from their hectic lives.”

“Parents often find themselves shuttling kids from one activity to another, without finding time to unwind and enjoy some activities purely for themselves. Jetsitters was created to give parents a worry-free time out from the kids during their vacation so they can get out for some grown-up time without guilt. After all, it’s their vacation too.”

READ MORE: Big White to feature beer delivery service starting Nov. 26

Martin has modernized the traditionally casual job for neighborhood teenagers. She has automated the end to end process for clients with her ‘sitters on-demand’ model. But Martin says the real key to their rapid growth is the quality of their sitters.

“Our clients are thrilled with the high caliber of care we provide. All of our sitters are fully vetted and either has a professional background in childcare or have been trained in a related industry.”

“We get nurses, teachers, autism specialists, early childcare workers, international au pairs, ski instructors, first aid attendants, and other such professionals. We are caring for your children and that is a responsibility we hold in the highest regard. ”

Jet setters currently has more than 250 sitters across 5 locations offering babysitting, pet sitting, and baby equipment rentals. For more information visit www.jetsitters.com

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
