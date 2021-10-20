Jewels and power tools: Chase RCMP investigating after residence burglarized

Chase RCMP responded to a report of a residential break and enter and theft on Oct. 5, 2021. (File photo)

Power tools, paperwork, jewelry and a car were allegedly stolen from a Pritchard man’s home.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said on Oct. 5, police were notified of a residential break and enter in Pritchard. The resident had been out of town for a few days and returned home to discover someone had gained entry.

Police determined the burglar’s point of entry was an unlocked window. A forensic examination of the residence was completed and evidence was collected.

The following day, Oct. 6, the man’s neighbour spotted his car parked in the woods near Silver Beach Lane, said Kennedy. Police recovered the car and examined it for further evidence.

