Jocelyn’s Jottings: City council is up to stuff, you should give feedback!

There are opportunities to participate coming up

Consider this a call to action.

Once again there are some major decisions being made at city council and you have a chance to participate in those decisions.

Coming up on Oct. 27, city council will host a public meeting for the proposed short-term rental (aka. vacation rental) regulations.

Though created with the best of intentions (ensuring vacation rentals are good neighbours and that there will be long- term rentals available, among other things), there is really no way of knowing how things will turn out if these rules are implemented.

READ MORE: Proposed vacation rental rules up for public hearing Oct. 27

So, if you have ideas, concerns or are in support of these regulations, I suggest you voice your opinion. Because, good or bad there will be an impact, and I don’t want you to go onto the Revelstoke Community page in six months time and rant about how you the city is terrible for making these rules when you didn’t even bother to participate.

You can send a letter, write an email or predicate in person either over the phone or by attending the meeting at the community centre.

Both in-person options require pre-registration. For instructions on how to do so go to revelstoke.ca/1855/Public-Hearings-Process.

Another public hearing, set for Nov. 23, is asking the public to consider an update to the Zoning Bylaw. Among the proposed changes is allowing for either a secondary, carriage or garden suite in all residential zones.

Registration for this hearing has not yet been announced.

Other things to keep an eye on are the upgrades to Mackenzie Plaza, the minor amendments to the current OCP as well as the creation of the new OCP, the Transportation Master Plan and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Lots going on and all will have an impact on the future of Revelstoke.

Despite the dreariness and craziness and COVID fatigue, I hope you can find the time to give your input!

READ MORE: VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 16-22

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OpinionRevelstoke