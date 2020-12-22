Join the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up Feb. 20

The event will see funds support the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting a local Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year photo)

Get out for a walk this Feb. 20 and give back to the Women’s Shelter Society.

The Coldest Night of the Year, a national event, sees participants band together to raise money for shelters and charities serving the houseless and vulnerable populations.

Teams, or individuals can sign up and raise money through cnoy.org.

The afternoon of the event, participants can choose a 2 km or 5 km loop to walk, ski snowshoe or any activity they prefer. Teams are not required to walk together and people are asked to stick with their bubble. There will be suggested routes however people are welcome to get creative and walk where they want.

Officially the event will run from 3-5 p.m.

Proceeds from the Revelstoke event will go toward funding the shelter’s various outreach programs, as well as operational costs such as food and other essential items for the house.

If you are interested in participating and need assistance registering please contact the society at rwssmedia@gmail.com

You can donate to the shelter’s team here.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

women shelters