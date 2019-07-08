Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

Paul Murray of Armstrong was among a handful of protesters outside and inside the Vernon Court House Monday, as a North Okanagan mother-daughter pair facing animal cruelty charges looked to vary their bail conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

An application to vary bail conditions for a North Okanagan mother-daughter combo facing animal cruelty charges was adjourned in Provincial Court in Vernon Monday.

Carla Jean Christman and her daughter, Chelsea Beluse-Christman, are applying to vary their current bail conditions which include not being allowed to have care, custody or control over any animal, or reside in a home where there are any animals except for two dogs.

Judge Clarke Burnett, at the request of Provincial Crown lawyer Alexandra Janse, and Beluse-Christman’s lawyer, Joe Deuling, adjourned the matter to the judicial case manager to fix a new date.

Christman’s lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, did not attend Monday’s matter, and court heard his client was currently in hospital.

The two women each face a charge of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessities for an animal and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Carla Christman is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

None of the matters have been proven in court.

A total of 43 horses, plus four dogs and four hogs were seized from Christman’s Irish Creek Road property in March. Christman was told the animals would not be returned to her. She appealed the decision with the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board. In may, following a two-day tribunal, the board ruled against Christman.

As was the case in previous appearances, a small group gathered outside the Vernon Court House Monday to protest the pair’s court matter, carrying signs that read “Stop Animal Abuse” and “No Animal Shall Suffer.”

The legal matters are slated to return to court in Vernon July 25.



