Some gas stations have regular fuel listed at $1.88.9

Regular fuel is creeping further towards the $2 mark locally.

Some gas stations in Vernon and Coldstream have increased fuel prices to $1.88.9. Premium fuel is already $2.06.9 while diesel is just a few cents shy of $2 at $1.97.9.

Some stations still have regular fuel listed between $1.74.9 and $1.78.9.

