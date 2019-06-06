June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Weekend warriors may experience some unfavourable weather while travelling the Okanagan Connector through Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning calling for a late-season snow over highways.

Flurries are expected above the 1,300-1,500m elevation mark as a cold upper trough moves through the province.

The forecast calls for about two to five centimetres of the white stuff overnight through Friday morning on most southern highway passes.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to 10 cm of snowfall.

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 may also get between two to five cm.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada said the precipitation will change to rain on Friday as the airmass begins to warm.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

