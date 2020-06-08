A snowstorm hammered the Okanagan Connector Sunday, June 7, 2020, sending two vehicles off road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

June snowstorm slams Okanagan Connector

Ice and hail has cars slipping and sliding on Highway 97C

A June snowstorm caused a couple accidents on the Okanagan Connector Sunday, June 7, between Kelowna and Merritt.

Two vehicles went off the road, down a steep embankment after ice and hail hit Highway 97C shortly after 5 p.m.

Others were at a crawl trying to get over the summit between Loon Lake Lodge and Elkhart.

While winter tires are mandatory on highways from October to May, the Connector experiences high mountain weather changes which drivers should be prepared for.

North Okanagan hotel, homes and vehicles vandalized
Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

