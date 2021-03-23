FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

People who have already had COVID-19 may not need their second booster shot of the vaccine, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (March 22).

“The jury is still out but more and more it is looking like they get a really strong booster effect from a single dose,” Henry said.

“A second booster may not be necessary.”

She said that the National Committee on Immunization, which sets guidelines for all of Canada, is looking at the question this week.

“They have the opportunity to look at data from many different parts of the world and this is a question that many people have been asking,” she said.

“It does look really great that many people who have been affected before have a really strong response to a single dose and may not need a booster.”

B.C.’s immunization plan has the second vaccine dose delayed for up to four months for most people in order to get all B.C. adults their first shot by July. As of Monday afternoon, 539,408 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in B.C.

READ MORE: Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays

READ MORE: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

READ MORE: Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna, West Kelowna weekend shooting incidents targeted: Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Summerland couple charged in Ponzi scheme

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to fire alarms at Columbia Garden apartments at 7:59 p.m. on March 23. (Facebook)
Smoky cooking accident ushers Revelstoke fire department

There was no fire in the apartment unit

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

The Revelstoke Secondary Schools shares a building with preforming arts centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Roughly 60 Grade 8 students agreed to forgo phones at school for one week

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Xena Szkotak passed through Revelstoke on March 19. She spent the next day resting, but left the day after. “Walking is addicting,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Woman walking 8,000 km across Canada passes through Revelstoke

Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Man charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty police officer denied bail in Nelson

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

(Photo by Kris Krug)
Kelowna, Vernon among communities approved for e-mobility pilot project

The project looks at how safe electric kick scooters are as a form of personal transportation

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Cases have been escalating in recent days

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP
Summerland couple charged in Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna, West Kelowna weekend shooting incidents targeted: Kelowna RCMP

Police said there is not enough evidence to determine if they are connected, however

Most Read