The trial will take place at the Nelson Courthouse.Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Jury selection began this week at the Nelson Courthouse in the case of an RCMP officer charged with manslaughter.

Jason Tait, a West Kootenay Traffic Unit constable, is charged with manslaughter using a firearm in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey, 39, during an attempted traffic stop near Castlegar on Jan. 29, 2015.

The charges against Tait came more than three years after the incident and after a lengthy investigation by the Independent Investigation Office, B.C.’s police watchdog.

Now more than five and a half years after the incident, the case is finally coming before a judge and jury with an estimated six-week trial set to begin Sept. 28.

Most Read