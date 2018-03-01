Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

Enough to cover eight Emperor penguins or three stacked school busses

A swing set at Columbia Park Elementary School is engulfed in snow in February. (Twitter/Columbia Park Elementary School)

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this year?

Well, according to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s snow report, 986 cm has fallen since the start of the season.

Just how much snow is that?

If you were to stack 1L Nalgene bottles, you’d need nearly 46 of them. That’s three school busses tall and eight Emperor penguins tall.

Down in the valley, there’s been less snow than at the resort, but not by much.

Check out the playground at Columbia Park Elementary School.