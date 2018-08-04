The Prime Minister greets forest industry families during a special visit to the Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan Aug. 4. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thrilled a largely supportive crowd at the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan on Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.

Some protesters greeted his motorcade as Trudeau pulled up with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, but inside the protest was drowned out by applause from the excited crowd that had congregated to meet the prime minister.

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you,” Trudeau said to the crowd. “Obviously the B.C. forest industry is a really important one, it leads to great jobs for all your families, and communities right across the Island and B.C.

“I know you’ve faced some challenging times in the past and there’s ongoing challenging times with out neighbours to the south, but I also want you to know that we have your back. We will continue to support workers in the forestry industry, we will continue to support workers right across this country. We have your back and I’m really excited to be here today.”

First Trudeau greeted some forestry workers and their families, then recieved a short tour of the centre from longtime volunteer Roland Brown.

Trudeau shook hands and spoke with many of those who had gathered to get a glimpse of the prime minister, stopping to take numerous photos with members of the crowd.

He then took a few moments and answered a number of questions from reporters about immigration, the Trans Mountain Pipeline, national security and North Korea and supply management and NAFTA talks.

“There are people out there who still think there is a choice to be made between what’s good for the environment and good for the economy. I don’t,” Trudeau said while defending his government’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“The only way to build a strong economy moving forward is to protect the environment, and ensuring that we are protecting the environment for future generations is deep priority of mine.”

The national plan to fight climate change is all about that, he said, as is the oceans protection plan.

“It also includes getting our resources to markets other than the United States,” he said of building a strong economy. “Most Canadians know…that we need sustainable jobs into the future, we need to move towards a lower carbon economy, but we can’t get there quite yet, we can’t get there tomorrow.”

On supply management and NAFTA, Trudeau said it’s clear that the U.S. is targeting the sector, demanding elimination.

“I can tell you here today, as I have been saying for months if not years, we will protect supply management,” Trudeau said. “It’s a system that works for our farmers, it’s a system that works for our consumers.”

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Forest Discovery Centre super volunteer Roland Brown stroll along the pathway through the forest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Prime Minister Trudeau takes a few minutes during his Forest Discovery Centre visit in Duncan to talk to North Cowichan Councillors Tom Walker and Maeve Maguire while Centre manager Chris Gale looks on. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s a special moment when you get to shake hands with a Prime Minister. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The PM takes time out to talk with some boys during his Duncan visit. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Trudeau takes time out for photos with many of the families at the Centre for Kids Day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire grown

BC Wildfire said this fire has since grown to about 170 hectares in size and is now considered a “fire of note”

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

The Nova Scotiables bringing more than just music to Revesltoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

Through high energy performances that go beyond simply playing the music, The… Continue reading

Revelstoke musician tackles modern Canadian identity in new album

Over the last couple years Revelstoke artist Bruce Thomas has been exploring… Continue reading

Update: Structures still at risk from Snowy Mountain fire

While the Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to rage, crews are actioning two new fires

Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

BC Wildfire responds to two fires near Tulameen

Remote community hosting event that attracts thousands

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

UPDATE: Monte Lake fire grows to 60 hectares

It is one of seven fires of note in the area.

Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

BC Wildfire continues to work on the Placer Mountain wildfire

Ultra marathon Fatdog 120 runs away from wildfires

One of the country’s most elite ultra marathons will take a new… Continue reading

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Dog fights among the most common reasons for emergency vet visits

A Saturday afternoon run with the dog turned into a nightmare for… Continue reading

Plane headed to Cranbrook makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

Most Read