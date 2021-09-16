Kamloops Mayor’s Chain of Office was stolen.

Kamloops City Hall broken into twice, Mayor’s chain of Office stolen

The first break-in occured on Sept. 10 and the second on Sept. 12

Kamloops City Hall was the scene of two break-ins in two days over the weekend.

First, on Sept. 10, police were called to city hall after the Mayor’s Chain of Office was stolen.

RCMP Superintendent, Sydney Lecky said the chain of office is unique and a significant piece of Kamloops history.

“We are asking residents to please be on the lookout for the chain. We would appreciate any help the public can provide in assisting with its safe return.”

Then on Sept. 12, about 6:30 p.m. officers were against called to city hall for reports of a break-and-enter.

A city employee saw the man leaving the building on Victoria Street West with a duffle bag and two laptop bags. Police located the man in a nearby alley, thanks to the help of the employee.

“In this case, the employee’s efforts and actions allowed for police to quickly locate and apprehend a suspect known to police, as well as retrieve a significant amount of city property,” said Kamloops RCMP Superintendent, Sydney Lecky.

A 37-year-old Kamloops man was arrested and remains in custody, awaiting a court appearance scheduled on Monday.

While a number of electronics were recovered as part of Sunday’s investigation, police are still looking for the other items stolen in a separate incident at Kamloops City Hall.

