Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Emergency crews are searching the North Thompson River along Schubert Drive after a report of a man attempting to swim across the water came in Thursday evening.

As of Friday afternoon, Kamloops Search and Rescue continue to search the river while police are in the area conducting interviews and awaiting the arrival of the RCMP dive team.

A call came in for a river rescue at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a man in the river — drawing police, fire and ambulance crews to an area of Schubert Drive between Chestnut Avenue and Oak Road.

According to police, eyewitnesses reported seeing a man walking into the North Thompson from the north bank side, dunking his head into the water, and trying to swim across.

The man then bobbed up and down several times before disappearing under the surface.

Search efforts were launched on the river utilizing infrared technology, the Kamloops Fire Rescue boat, and the Kamloops Search and Rescue drone team and police dog services, but no one was located.

A police dog track led investigators to more witnesses, who reported seeing a Caucasian man in his 30s who appeared lost, about two hours prior to emergency crews responding to the scene. The man was described as wearing a blue jacket with its hood up and possibly a ball cap underneath.

KSAR manager Alan Holbler said KSAR was out in the area until about 1 a.m. before disbanding. HE said KSAR’s swift water rescue crew returned to assist police in the search at 7 a.m. Friday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. he told KTW they would still be on scene for a few more hours.

Searchers in kayaks could be seen in the water and crews Friday morning were amassed at Overlander’s Memorial Park along Schubert Drive.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who may know who the man is or who witnessed what happened, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP rural detachment at 250-314-8000.

