Kamloops Fire Centre bans category 2, 3 open fires

Additional bans have been placed on fireworks, sky lanterns

The Kamloops Fire Centre has issued bans on category two and category three open fires, effective from July 29 to Oct. 15. Source: pixabay

In an effort to prevent human-caused wildfires, the Kamloops Fire Centre has issued bans on category two and category three open fires, effective as of noon on July 29 till Oct. 15.

Additional bans have also been placed on the following activities:

the use of fireworks

the use of sky lanterns

the use of binary exploding targets

the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size, except when used for a campfire as defined by the wildfire regulation.

“These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise by a local government bylaw,” said the Kamloops Fire Centre. “Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.”

This prohibition, however, does not apply to campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller), as well for cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone found defying the prohibition may be issued a ticket of $1,150 and will be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000. If convicted in court, you may face a fine of up to $100,000, and/or face a one year sentence in jail.

A map of the affected area can be viewed online at http://ow.ly/1p2U30r0i7j.

