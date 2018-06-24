Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Service

Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Includes a 0.3-ha. fire east of Penticton, 0.01-ha. fire by Merritt and a 1.77-ha. fire near Lytton

Three new fires were discovered by the B.C. Wildfire Service in its Kamloops Fire Centre catchment area over the weekend, all of which are believed to have been caused by lightning.

That includes one 0.3-hectare fire about 30 kilometres east of Penticton and a 1.77-ha. fire northeast of Lytton, both discovered Sunday. Just west of Merritt, another fire was discovered Saturday, sized at 0.01 hectares.

All three fires are categorized as new, with no containment noted at this time.

They join three other fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre region, all 0.01 hectares in size, including two discovered on Thursday in the Shuswap Highland area and one discovered on Wednesday in the Wells Grey Provincial Park.

One of those has lightning listed as their suspected cause, with two having no suspected cause named.

Another fire was discovered on Sunday just outside the Kamloops Fire Centre area, about halfway between Beaverdell and Highway 3. That is also suspected to have been caused by lightning, and is estimated to be 0.1 hectares in size.

Previous story
Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary school teacher brings fun and foundations to the classroom

For twenty one years, Colleen Wall has been shaping Revelstoke’s youth in… Continue reading

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Revelstoke Museum explores the history of the Sinixt First Nation

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives hosted a special presentation Thursday surrounding the… Continue reading

CSRD recycling depots now accepting ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging’

CSRD recycling depots are now accepting items such as stand-up pouches, crinkly… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust invests in preserving history

The Columbia Basin Trust recently committed over $2 million to 42 heritage… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Includes a 0.3-ha. fire east of Penticton, 0.01-ha. fire by Merritt and a 1.77-ha. fire near Lytton

Reel Reviews: Playing Tag with the Incredibles

The conclusion: “Both these movies are exactly what you’d expect.”

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Mabel Lake Road roll over claims life

Armstrong man died in hospital after single vehicle roll over June 18

Thunder, strong winds possible for Okanagan

Environment Canada released the special weather statement Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Most Read