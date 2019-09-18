Sa-Hali Secondary school in Kamloops, B.C. (Google Maps)

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

A Kamloops secondary school is under evacuation after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

RCMP are asking all students and staff to stay away from Sa-Hali Secondary, as officers investigate the threat.

Alternate arrangements are being made for the day, police said in a news release.

This is the third threat made against a Kamloops high school in eight days.

Last Tuesday, a Sa-Hali secondary student posted a “play-on-words” message on social media app Snapchat, threatening her school. Police contacted the student and her parents at home, where she admitted to posting the message. Police did not detail the exact message.

That student will not be facing any criminal charges.

According to Kamloops This Week, students and staff arrived at Valleyview secondary last Friday to find graffiti on the outside of the building referencing a bomb. Large pink letters reading “find the bomb” were scrawled on the west side of the high school, leading staff to call the Kamloops RCMP.

That threat was also determined to be not credible, but police continue to investigate.

More to come.

