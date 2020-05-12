Kamloops Home Depot evacuated due to unstable ground

  May. 12, 2020
Shifting ground in the area of Kenna Cartwright Park has led to the temporary closure of a Kamloops big-box hardware store.

The Home Depot evacuated customers and staff from its Hillside Drive location early Tuesday afternoon and blocked access to the parking lot after receiving word of a potential structural issue due to unstable ground.

Store staff were directing traffic on Hillside Drive, where two handwritten signs told customers about the temporary closure.

“We have engaged structural engineers and teams to ascertain the current situation,” one sign read.

“Due to structural concerns as a result of ground movement near our store, we are temporarily closing for the near future for the health and safety of our associates and customers,” read the other.

It is believed the issue may be originating in adjacent Kenna Cartwright Park.

The unexpected closure of The Home Depot comes at a time when hardware stores have been especially busy given the number of people at home — either working or laid off — during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

While being turned around by store staff, one shopper told KTW he was surprised to see the store closed.

“We were just finishing a deck,” he said. “It’s too bad.”

WorkSafeBC was on site at The Home Depot on Tuesday afternoon.

