Kamloops man admits to molesting stepdaughter

He pleaded guilty to sexually touching a person under 16

  • Mar. 27, 2019 9:20 a.m.
A Kamloops man cried in court on Monday while admitting to molesting his stepdaughter over an eight-month period.

The man, who cannot be named because of a publication ban protecting the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to one count of sexually touching a person under 16.

Standing in the prisoners’ box wearing an orange prison-issued sweatsuit, the offender wept while entering his guilty plea.

Details of the incident have not been made public.

A Kamloops provincial court judge ordered the man to undergo an in-custody psychiatric assessment with a component exploring the likelihood of his re-offending.

Lawyers are slated to meet on April 29 to set a date for the man’s next appearance in court.

