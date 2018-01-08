Kamloops man charged in pellet gun incident

“This male was reported to being waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises…”

A Kamloops man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society.

Joadth Michael Anderson, 32, from Kamloops appeared before a Judicial Justice on Jan 6 and was remanded to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Jan 8 on Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Pointing a Firearm and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

These charges are for an incident that occurred last week at 125 Palm St, Kamloops, said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, in a press release.

At 1:44 p.m. Jan. 5, Members of Kamloops RCMP responded to a 911 call of male inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St. Kamloops.

“This male was reported to being waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises. The suspect was located a block away by members responding and he was taken into custody without incident,” said Preto.

“Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun.”

A pellet pistol was located by the police dog – Fargo. This pellet pistol is an exact replica of 9mm semi automatic pistol and it is difficult even for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such.

The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing tomorrow in Kamloops.

