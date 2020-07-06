(Kamloops this Week)

Kamloops man pleads guilty in vehicle-ramming incident that injured a Mountie

Adam Hibbert was arrested following a collision during a police pursuit on May 26, 2019

  • Jul. 6, 2020 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops this Week

After a mistrial in January and a pandemic-related adjournment of his second trial in May, a Kamloops man has accepted a plea deal to charges stemming from a confrontation in which a Kamloops Mountie was injured during a vehicle-ramming incident.

Adam Hibbert has pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to one count each of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and flight from police.

Hibbert was arrested following a collision during a police pursuit on May 26, 2019. An RCMP constable was injured in the crash.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP looking into officer’s ‘black face’ social media posts

Hibbert elected trial by jury and had his day in court in January. A mistrial was declared after one of Hibbert’s 12 jurors disclosed they had actually witnessed the incident that led to his arrest.

Hibbert’s second jury trial was scheduled to get underway on May 11, but it was delayed due to court closures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing by video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre last week, Hibbert pleaded guilty during a brief hearing. His sentencing was put off to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The report will include a psychological component.

Hibbert is due back in court on Aug. 10.

CourtRCMP

Comments are closed

