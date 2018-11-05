Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

—Kamloops this Week

A man who terrorized a Kamloops neighbourhood last year, breaking into homes and viciously attacking residents, has been ordered to spend nine years in federal prison.

John Stark, 32, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty last month to six charges stemming from a violent crime spree nearly 12 months ago.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Stark broke into a home in Campbell Creek, confronted its owner, pointed a loaded handgun at him and said, “I’m going to shoot you.”

A struggle ensued and Stark pistol-whipped the man’s head, then stabbed him in the face with a sharp tool.

Stark then fled the home and the bloodied homeowner called 911.

Stark entered a neighbouring home and stabbed its owner twice in the chest in front of the victim’s two young children. Stark again fled and was chased by an off-duty police officer, who held him until emergency crews arrived.

“Mr. Stark deliberately targeted two dwelling houses hoping to steal property and he armed himself in advance,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Warren Milman said in delivering his sentence to a packed courtroom. “The severe and lasting impact these crimes have had and will continue to have is an aggravating factor in this case.”

Court heard Stark lived a productive life until his brother’s death five years ago sent him spiralling into addiction.

On Oct. 2, 2013, David Kenneth Michael Stark, 33, was found dead in a trades-trailer that had been converted to accommodation at a logging site near Cache Creek. He was working on a road-building project ay the time.

John Stark became involved in a life of crime and his criminal record began in 2016. He apologized to his victims at a hearing in October.

In addition to the jail time, Stark will be prohibited for life from possessing weapons and must submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

After being given credit for time served, Stark has more than seven-and-a-half years left to serve. He will become eligible for day parole in February 2020 and full parole in May 2021.

