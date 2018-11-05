Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

  • Nov. 5, 2018 11:28 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

A man who terrorized a Kamloops neighbourhood last year, breaking into homes and viciously attacking residents, has been ordered to spend nine years in federal prison.

John Stark, 32, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty last month to six charges stemming from a violent crime spree nearly 12 months ago.

RELATED: Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

On Nov. 20, 2017, Stark broke into a home in Campbell Creek, confronted its owner, pointed a loaded handgun at him and said, “I’m going to shoot you.”

A struggle ensued and Stark pistol-whipped the man’s head, then stabbed him in the face with a sharp tool.

Stark then fled the home and the bloodied homeowner called 911.

Stark entered a neighbouring home and stabbed its owner twice in the chest in front of the victim’s two young children. Stark again fled and was chased by an off-duty police officer, who held him until emergency crews arrived.

“Mr. Stark deliberately targeted two dwelling houses hoping to steal property and he armed himself in advance,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Warren Milman said in delivering his sentence to a packed courtroom. “The severe and lasting impact these crimes have had and will continue to have is an aggravating factor in this case.”

Court heard Stark lived a productive life until his brother’s death five years ago sent him spiralling into addiction.

On Oct. 2, 2013, David Kenneth Michael Stark, 33, was found dead in a trades-trailer that had been converted to accommodation at a logging site near Cache Creek. He was working on a road-building project ay the time.

John Stark became involved in a life of crime and his criminal record began in 2016. He apologized to his victims at a hearing in October.

RELATED: Kamloops Mountie thanks neighbours for their support

In addition to the jail time, Stark will be prohibited for life from possessing weapons and must submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

After being given credit for time served, Stark has more than seven-and-a-half years left to serve. He will become eligible for day parole in February 2020 and full parole in May 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care
Next story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

Watch out for rockfall on Highway 23 near Revelstoke

DriveBC cautions drivers

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

Man sentenced for role in Kamloops’ largest meth lab

Ikbal Shah is sentenced to three years in prison for his part in the 2015 bust of a so-called crystal meth superlab

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care

The study looks to bring the healthcare mountain to the patient

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Most Read