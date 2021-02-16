RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kamloops Mountie allegedly assaulted by intoxicated woman

The woman was arrested and faces potential charges of assault

A woman who called 911 to report being assaulted in downtown Kamloops allegedly ended up attacking a police officer.

According to Kamloops RCMP, a woman called police but ended up abandoning the 911 call. Officers responded to the area the woman reportedly called from in the 600-block of Columbia Street West.

Officers located the caller, who was allegedly uncooperative and intoxicated. During their investigation, police spoke with another person who reported being assaulted.

Const. Crystal Evelyn stated that while speaking with the woman, officers became concerned for her wellbeing due to her intoxication and behaviour.

“The woman was arrested for being intoxicated in public, at which point she allegedly resisted arrest before punching and kicking a police officer,” said Const. Evelyn.

She was lodged in cells to sober up and later released with a court date related to potential assault charges.

