(files)

Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

The officer has been charged for his part in pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle

  • Jun. 17, 2020 3:54 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops police officer has been charged criminally for his part in a 2018 pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

RCMP Const. Christopher Squire, 33, is facing one count of dangerous driving. He was one of three Kamloops Mounties at the centre of an Independent Investigations Office probe following a Dec. 8, 2018, incident in Westsyde that left a suspect injured.

During the pursuit, an unmarked police vehicle collided with the allegedly stolen truck. At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The IIO, B.C.’s police watchdog agency, in November recommended charges against three officers. Squire was the only one charged by prosecutors.

“A clear statement regarding the reasons for not approving any other charges will be released following the conclusion of proceedings arising from this charge,” read a statement released Wednesday by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

IIO investigators recommended an assault charge against one Mountie and criminal driving charges against three.

Squire is scheduled to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on July 30.

READ MORE: Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada loses bid for seat on the United Nations Security Council on first vote
Next story
City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

Just Posted

City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

The proposal features 60 housing units

Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

Some sites will open June 26

Nakusp RCMP seek public’s help in identifing person who damaged vehicles

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Kamloops school counsellor suspended over inappropriate text conversations with parent

Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year

Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

The officer has been charged for his part in pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle

No additional federal funding for invasive mussels fight in Shuswap-Okanagan

Fisheries minister responds to request from Columbia Shuswap Regional District

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Peachland on flood watch

District staff said fortunately, there is no serious lakefront damage so far

Okanagan Lake level surpasses full pool

Significant flood damage not expected in Summerland this year

Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

A Peachland resident spotted a moose going for a quick swim near the shore on Tuesday morning

Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Community leaders say local police need more resources, support transparency and accountability

Most Read