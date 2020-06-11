Firefighters manged to douse the blaze on the back deck of the home — at the corner of Lethbridge Avenue and 13th Street — before it spread to the main structure. A woman inside was helped to safety by Kamloops RCMP Const. Richer. (Tim Petruk - KTW)

Kamloops Mountie rescues woman from fire

The constable was on patrol on June 10 at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from a home

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops Mountie is being commended for her quick work in rescuing a woman from a house fire on the North Shore on Wednesday.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said Const. Richer was on patrol at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from the rear of a house at the corner of 13th Street and Lethbridge Avenue.

The deck of the home had caught fire.

Shelkie said Richer called for Kamloops Fire and Rescue to attend, raced to the house and began banging on the doors and windows to alert anyone inside.

“There was an elderly woman on the main floor who was unaware of the fire at the back of her house.,” Shelkie said. “Const. Richer assisted the woman outside and then confirmed that the tenant in the basement was not in the residence.”

Firefighters arrived and doused the blaze, which was confined to the rear deck and an outside stairwell.

“Const. Richer’s actions in quickly alerting KFR prevented the fire from expanding into the house,” Shelkie said. “By removing the resident from the residence, she helped keep them safe from the fire and smoke that could have potentially caused them serious injury.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

