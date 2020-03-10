Christine Ann Stewart, 30, was last seen Friday, March 6, 2020. (Contributed)

Kamloops Mounties seek help in finding woman reported missing

Christie Ann Stewart, 30, was last seen on Friday, March 6, in the Sahali area

— Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Christie Ann Stewart, who was last seen on Friday, March 6, in the Sahali area.

“Christie has been reported missing by her peers and this type of occurrence is uncharacteristic of her,” Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said. “We would appreciate any information the public could offer that may lead us to confirming Christie’s well-being.”

Stewart, who is also known as”Kittie,” stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds. She has longer, light brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black and grey hoodie and black pants.

Anybody with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

