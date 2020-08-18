Police car file photo.

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

  • Aug. 18, 2020 10:12 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The driver of pickup truck that struck a cyclist on the weekend has been found.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police found the driver with the help of a witness to the Aug. 15 incident in Sahali, who obtained the licence plate number of the vehicle.

Fesenko said the driver of the vehicle was issued a violation ticket and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, the driver of a white pickup truck hit a cyclist at Monmouth Drive and Summit Drive in Sahali.

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

READ MORE: Hiker lost for three days near Kelowna drank from streams to stay hydrated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash
Next story
UPDATE: Crews get a handle on North Okanagan fire

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: What will grow from the ashes of COVID-19?

The world is forever changing

Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Blaze near Craigellachie now 16 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Movie was filmed in Summerland in 1978

Who’ll Save Our Children was aired on CBS Dec. 16, 1978

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

COVID-19 fails to curb Vernon Winter Carnival

Planning underway for February 2021 Wild West Carnival

Hiker lost for three days near Kelowna drank from streams to stay hydrated

The 24-year-old man missing near Little White Mountain was described as fit

Most Read