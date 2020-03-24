Kamloops police investigate stabbing

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing, Tuesday morning.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie a man was allegedly assaulted at the Husky Station on Columbia Street West, about 11:45 a.m.

It appears the man was stabbed in the assault and had to be helped across the street by two other individuals.

The victim was taken to the Star Lodge where an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.

Police believe the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen running across McGill Street towards the Wendy’s Restaurant. He was wearing a black hoodie that has a large design on the front and grey sleeves, grey sweatpants and white runners with a black stripe.

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 250-828-3000. Police would also like to talk to the two men who assisted the victim from the Husky station to the Star Lodge.

