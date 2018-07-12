Kamloops police officer and suspect both pepper sprayed

An officer pepper sprayed a wanted man after the suspect bear sprayed him in the face

An early morning police chase in Kamloops turned into a tit-for-tat type of scenario between a suspect and an officer.

About 9 a.m. an RCMP officer discovered a man on a beach near the Thompson River who was wanted for breach of probation.

While trying to arrest the man, the suspect took off running and the officer followed.

RELATED: Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, at one point the suspect turned and bear sprayed the officer in the face.

“The foot chase continued where the officer was able to catch the suspect in the 200 block of Tranquille Road,” she stated.

At this point the officer dispersed his own eoresin capsicum (pepper) spray on the suspect and subdued him.

Traffic on Tranquille Road was delayed for a short time during the Kamloops’ morning commute while BC Ambulance tended to both the officer and the suspect.

Neither received any injuries.

Other police officers took the 26-year-old Kamloops man into custody.

All information will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine any charges in addition to the breach of probation charge.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide
Next story
Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Just Posted

Revelstoke city staff looking for population accuracy through cell phone project

A partnership with TELUS could soon give Revelstokians a better idea of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council directs patio policy review due to parking concerns

City council has pumped the brakes on restaurant patio developments, citing parking… Continue reading

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Kamloops police officer and suspect both pepper sprayed

An officer pepper sprayed a wanted man after the suspect bear sprayed him in the face

Most Read