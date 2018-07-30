Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

This past Friday the Kamloops RCMP hit the streeta to find and stop impaired drivers.

In support of the British Columbia Counter Attack initiative, impaired driving roadside checks were conducted throughout Kamloops on July 27.

The Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS), Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) and Kamloops RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit all participated.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says more than 14 police officers were involved as they conducted simultaneous road checks throughout the city with their main focus being impaired driving, by either alcohol or drugs.

Results:

Seven 90 day IRP (Immediate Roadside Prohibition)

One Criminal Code Impaired investigation

Four three-day IRP

Two 24-hour prohibition (for being impaired by drugs)

Five Prohibited drivers

Numerous other violation tickets.

“Remember, getting home safely should be part of every driver’s plans. Make sure you have a sober designated driver, money for transit or a cab, a place to stay overnight, or a friend you can call for a ride,” adds Shelkie

