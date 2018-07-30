Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

This past Friday the Kamloops RCMP hit the streeta to find and stop impaired drivers.

In support of the British Columbia Counter Attack initiative, impaired driving roadside checks were conducted throughout Kamloops on July 27.

The Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS), Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) and Kamloops RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit all participated.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says more than 14 police officers were involved as they conducted simultaneous road checks throughout the city with their main focus being impaired driving, by either alcohol or drugs.

Results:

  • Seven 90 day IRP (Immediate Roadside Prohibition)
  • One Criminal Code Impaired investigation
  • Four three-day IRP
  • Two 24-hour prohibition (for being impaired by drugs)
  • Five Prohibited drivers
  • Numerous other violation tickets.

“Remember, getting home safely should be part of every driver’s plans. Make sure you have a sober designated driver, money for transit or a cab, a place to stay overnight, or a friend you can call for a ride,” adds Shelkie

Related: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Related: Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DCC bylaw update tabled by Revelstoke City Council
Next story
Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Just Posted

DCC bylaw update tabled by Revelstoke City Council

At last week’s council meeting, councillors voted to direct staff to develop… Continue reading

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Revy K9’s paws-itive approach to dog training

After four years training, walking and sitting Revelstoke’s four-legged population, Revy K9… Continue reading

Paul Silveria set to bring historic banjo throwbacks to Revelstoke at Street Fest 2018

Precisely strumming and picking songs completely engulfed in traditional Americana tones, old-time… Continue reading

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

Most Read