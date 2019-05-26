Kamloops RCMP investigate violent home invasion

Police believe the incident was targeted

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an early-morning home invasion left one man injured.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on the morning of May 26, the RCMP were called to a residence in the 600-block of Carson Crescent.

Read More: Truck rollover west of Sicamous disrupts traffic for hours

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

According to the police, three suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted a man inside. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is in its early stages but the police believe the home invasion was targeted.

Read More: Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

Read More: Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter