Kamloops RCMP investigate violent home invasion

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an early-morning home invasion left one man injured.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on the morning of May 26, the RCMP were called to a residence in the 600-block of Carson Crescent.
According to the police, three suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted a man inside. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is in its early stages but the police believe the home invasion was targeted.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
