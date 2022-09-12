Kamloops RCMP looking to identify break-and-enter suspect

One of two suspects has been identified

Kamloops RCMP are looking to identify the suspect in a recent break and enter.

On Aug. 11, officers responded just after 4 a.m. to a commercial alarm in the 1300-block of Summit Drive.

“Surveillance footage captured images of two suspects, one of which has already been identified,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn. “We are releasing the image of the second suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him and help police to further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as Caucasion, standing six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He is said to have a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Kamloops RCMP and reference police file 2022-27937.

