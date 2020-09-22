Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

  • Sep. 22, 2020 4:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week-

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man who robbed the Domino’s pizza restaurant in Sahali on Monday night (Sept. 21).

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said the man entered the store at Columbia Street and McGill Road at 10:55 p.m., approached one of the employee who was working at the till and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at, demanding money from the register.

The employee complied and the armed robber grabbed the cash and rode north on Columbia Street on a small bicycle.

The robber is white and short — standing about 5-foot-4 — and was wearing a dark jacked with three lines from the shoulder to the wrists and jeans. He had with him a square black bag with a single strap, satchel style.

“We are obviously taking this event very seriously and hope that the pictures released will assist in identifying this suspect” Van Laer said. “The employee responded the best he could and we are

very happy nobody got hurt.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition blames Liberals as talks around return of Parliament near 11th hour
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Approved: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Revelstoke City Council voted in favour of zoning and OCP amendments required for the project

Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) and NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet; nominations close Oct. 2

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Reach a Reader campaign hits milestone anniversary

The fundraiser will be more focused online this year

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

‘Perfect storm’ causes influx of black widows in the Okanagan

The region’s only venomous spider has come out in full force this year

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Most Read