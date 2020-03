Nathaniel Hughes was last seen Sunday, March 8

Police in Kamloops are looking for another person reported missing.

Nathaniel Hughes, 37, was last seen on Sunday, March 8, and neither family nor friends have heard from him since.

Hughes is white, stands 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds and has short, brown hair.

Anybody who has seen Hughes or knows where he is is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

