Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1977. (Ian Matheson photo)

Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1977. (Ian Matheson photo)

Kamloops RCMP working with Tk’emlups after discovery of mass burial site

BC Coroners Service investigating after remains of children found at former residential school

  • May. 28, 2021 4:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The Kamloops RCMP will be working with Tk’emlups te Secwépemc following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“We share the community’s sadness in learning of the recent discovery,” Supt. Sydney Lecky said.

“We are mindful that news of the discovery may evoke memories of trauma and emotions. We encourage anyone who needs help to please reach out.”

Support is available by calling the 24-hour National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Lecky said the Tk’emlúps RCMP detachment will be working with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community leaders in determining the next steps and the best way to be involved, while at the same time being supportive, respectful and culturally sensitive to the Indigenous communities that are impacted.

“Out of respect for all indigenous communities, the RCMP will be working closely with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community leaders and following their lead on the release of information at this time,” Lecky said.

“We also ask everyone to please respect the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc request to not attend the Heritage Park, which is closed to the public during this sensitive work.”

Read more: Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Read more: B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

Chief Rosanne Casimir said Tk’emlúps will continue to work with the ground-penetrating radar specialist to complete the survey of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds. Preliminary work in confirming that the remains of the children were on the reserve began in the early 2000s, Casimir said, with the radar technology confirming the stories.

The band is expected to complete preliminary findings by mid- June and will be providing updates as they become available.

The BC Coroners Service, which is investigating, issued the following release from chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

“We are early in the process of gathering information and will continue to work collaboratively with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and others as this sensitive work progresses. We recognize the tragic, heartbreaking devastation that the Canadian residential school system has inflicted upon so many, and our thoughts are with all of those who are in mourning today.”

On Thursday, May 27, The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School had been found on the reserve using ground-penetrating radar.

Chief Rosanne Casimir called the discovery an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about, but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” which was the largest school in the country’s Indian Affairs residential school system.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsKamloopsresidential schools

Previous story
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated
Next story
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

The refurbished Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke city hall makeover slightly under budget

The project cost $82K less than expected

It’s a bit shocking when lunch is something you’d usually shriek in horror at if you found it lurking in the spaghetti and meatballs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s time to eat insects. Oh dear.

People around the world consume more than 1,900 different species of insects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1977. (Ian Matheson photo)
Kamloops RCMP working with Tk’emlups after discovery of mass burial site

BC Coroners Service investigating after remains of children found at former residential school

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Salmon Arm council is letting the provincial government know it is firmly against groundwater extraction for commercial bulk or bottled water sales. (File photos)
Salmon Arm council stands firm against using groundwater for bulk or bottled sale

Mayor and councillors to tell premier, provincial ministries to consider local government wishes

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Most Read